Bob Hecht’s “Joys of Jazz” — Vol. 1

Award winning radio producer and host Bob Hecht shares his love of jazz through his podcasts on his site “The Joys of Jazz.”

In this edition, he tells two stories:

A virtual anthem of World War II, the song “I’ll Be Seeing You” was popularized by Bing Crosby, Jo Stafford, Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra and many others. It became emblematic of the war, in which separations and loss were all too common. In this podcast we look at the unlikely history of this song.

_________

For decades, Louis Armstrong and Bing Crosby collaborated, in films, radio and TV, on duets that showed their unique wit and musicality. This podcast presents the story of their friendship and musical rapport.

_____________

Bob Hecht’s love of jazz music has, as he writes on his website, The Joys of Jazz, “sustained” him for over seven decades. As a former prominent jazz radio host, writer, producer, and film editor, he is uniquely qualified to tell the abundant history of jazz — and his personal experiences with it — in rich, polished and entertaining podcasts that are wonderfully rewarding.

His work will periodically appear on the pages of Jerry Jazz Musician, for which we are grateful. For complete listings of available programs, and to subscribe to his podcast series, we encourage you to visit his website.