Thankful…for poetry (and poets)

So many great poetry submissions of late, for which I am incredibly thankful. The spirit within every poem received — whether published or not — is evident and cheered and appreciated.

Here are three recent arrivals…

Happy Thanksgiving…peace and blessings to all.

*

The Keyboard Player

Daily, he worked from nine o’clock till five.

His life and family and things were fine.

For some the moment, the anticipatory one,

is the night’s first pint, the store’s threshold,

the starting gates going up. For him,

the moment was just that trice

before a session, gig or practice,

when he’d stretch his fingers

and let them ripple, as a cat stretches

a lazy back. Then he’d let his fingers fall,

at just the music’s pace, to the keys.

Then he entered that world,

the hosts and hopes of the America

he’d never visited (Bechet, Joplin,

swing and jazz, Ella’s Manhattan,

imagination’s night clubs), numbers

that sang of soul, which rose,

for three, five, fifteen minutes,

above banality’s roof tops.

*

by Robert Nisbet

____

Sphere

The only cats worth anything are the cats that take chances.

-Thelonious Monk

this discord is alien

a dervish whirling and salient

If somebody else did that they’d lock him up

it would be abrupt

you crazy motherfucker yo time is up

—>

Charlie paints the stepladder of major scales dark blue

and asks Monk as he is dying

if there is anything he could do

help me with my coat

polish my lens-less glasses

give me chicken liver and mashed potatoes

allow me to adjust my pinkie ring

and sweat on the keyboard

before I close inward and forget my own son

—>

he smiles at you while eating an apple in an airport

Nellie counts the money with one eye on him

the baroness makes him giddy

these women are not rivals

one feeds him

one lets him go free

they both love him

the sax solo is a soft shoe sphere

—>

pope names

actor names

president names

the shock of fame

of elbowing the high notes

I’m famous?

ain’t that a bitch

—>

let’s all take turns looking

at each other before we vanish

into wordless chapters

in a wordless novel

about a countess who stared

at a wordless bird

—>

one day

looking across the Hudson

he just

stopped

he was not rescued at the top

just called it quits

didn’t feel like it anymore

handless arms

and the largeness

of forgotten ideas

as valid a reason as any

to bend jazz into absolute silence

where what you don’t play

is louder than what you do

and the piano in the room

was the elephant in the room

*

by John L. Stanizzi

_____

Lost in a Groove two souls connected.

Riding a wave particles protected

from the fog and the darkness.

The beats like a beacon

on the road to redemption.

Electric fanfares proclaim the presence.

The merger of our twofold essence.

Our sunlight perfect dance

surrendered to a trance.

A radiance reaching for the stars

locked in a waking dream’s embrace.

Tuned to a cosmic music attainment.

A unified field no longer a theory.

Lost in a groove of highest fidelity.

Transfixed by the one we needed no other.

We found each piece of the puzzle.

The hidden mosaic of two souls connected.

Protected from the fog and the darkness.

Electric fanfares proclaimed us beacons.

Surrendered to the trance.

No longer theoretical unified in practice.

To the glory of groove to the groove

be the glory. *

by dan smith

__________

Robert Nisbet is a Welsh poet whose work has been published in roughly equal measures in Britain and the USA, in the latter case quite regularly in San Pedro River Review, Red River Review and Panoply, which made him one of its Editor’s Choice Featured Poets in their Fall 2017 issue.

______

John L. Stanizzi’s full-length collections are Ecstasy Among Ghosts, Sleepwalking, Dance Against the Wall, After the Bell, Hallalujah Time!, and High Tide-Ebb Tide. His work is widely published and has appeared in Prairie Schooner, Rattle, New York Quarterly, American Life in Poetry, and many others. Chants, his latest book, will be out this summer.

_____

dan smith is the author of two chapbooks: Crooked River and The Liquid of Her Skin, the Suns of Her Eyes published by Deep Cleveland Press and Night Ballet Press respectively. He has been published in the Rhysling Anthology, Dwarf Stars, Scifaikuest, Renegade Flowers: d.a. levy in the Digital Revolution, Kaleidotrope, Zen of the Dead and Lupine Lunes published by Popcorn Press, microcosms, Red Fez, Hedgerow: A Journal of Small Poems and Failed Haiku to name a few.

*

“Suppertime,” with Ruby Braff and Ellis Larkins