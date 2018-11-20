Louis Armstrong’s personal writings, recordings and artifacts have been digitized

November 20th, 2018

photo from Louis Armstrong Archive

Mr. and Mrs. Louis Armstrong, in their den

 

_____

 

In Sunday’s New York Times, Giovanni Russonello writes a splendid short history of Louis Armstrong, and shares news about how Armstrong’s personal writings, recordings and artifacts have been digitized, allowing people who register access to his great body of work via the Louis Armstrong House Museum’s website.

In addition to Russonello’s report, there are several wonderful short recordings of Armstrong in the Times article (including him playing along with a Ray Martino recording!), and the Museum site offers a wealth of glorious history.

To read the Times article, click here.

To visit the Louis Armstrong House Museum website, click here.

 

*

 

 

 

Share this:

Comment on this article:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

In This Issue

This issue features an interview with Bing Crosby biographer Gary Giddins; a collection of poetry devoted to the World War II era; and a new edition of “Reminiscing in Tempo,” in which the question “What are 3 or 4 of your favorite jazz recordings of the 1940’s” is posed to Rickie Lee Jones, Chick Corea, Tom Piazza and others.

READ MORE

Features

In this edition of Reminiscing in Tempo,, Chick Corea, Rickie Lee Jones, Tom Piazza, Gary Giddins, Randy Brecker, Michael Cuscuna, Terry Teachout and many others answer the question, “What are 3 or 4 of your favorite recordings of the 1940’s?”

Interviews

Interview with Bing Crosby biographer Gary Giddins, author of the new book "Swinging on a Star: The War Years, 1940 - 1946"

Poetry

Eight poets — John Stupp, Aurora Lewis, Michael L. Newell, Robert Nisbet, Alan Yount, Roger Singer, dan smith and Joan Donovan — write about the era of World War II

The Joys of Jazz

Award winning radio producer and host Bob Hecht shares his love of jazz through his podcasts on his site “The Joys of Jazz.” In this edition, he tells two stories; the history of the virtual anthem of World War II, “I’ll Be Seeing You,” and the friendship and musical rapport of Bing Crosby and Louis Armstrong.

Short Fiction

Hannah Draper of Ottawa, Ontario is the winner of the 49th Jerry Jazz Musician New Short Fiction Award. Her story is titled "Will You Play For Me?"

Coming Soon

Three prominent scholars in a conversation about the lives of Billie Holiday, Ralph Ellison, and Langston Hughes (pictured)

Contributing writers

LEARN HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR WORK

Site Archive