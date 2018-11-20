Louis Armstrong’s personal writings, recordings and artifacts have been digitized

photo from Louis Armstrong Archive

Mr. and Mrs. Louis Armstrong, in their den

_____

In Sunday’s New York Times, Giovanni Russonello writes a splendid short history of Louis Armstrong, and shares news about how Armstrong’s personal writings, recordings and artifacts have been digitized, allowing people who register access to his great body of work via the Louis Armstrong House Museum’s website.

In addition to Russonello’s report, there are several wonderful short recordings of Armstrong in the Times article (including him playing along with a Ray Martino recording!), and the Museum site offers a wealth of glorious history.

To read the Times article, click here.

To visit the Louis Armstrong House Museum website, click here.

*