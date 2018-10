Benny Carter

_____

Before recording with Benny Carter in 1956 and then recording three albums for Riverside between 1957 – 1959, Anna Maria Woolridge was a “lightweight” supper-club singer who went through several name changes, ultimately becoming “Mrs. Max Roach.” Who was Anna Maria Woolridge?

Mary Lou Williams

Dinah Washington

Abbey Lincoln

Melba Liston

Sheila Jordan

Lorez Alexandria

Irene Kral

Go to the next page for the answer!