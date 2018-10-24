Coming Soon to Jerry Jazz Musician

photo HLC Properties, Ltd.

Bing Crosby, 1940

_____

Tomorrow, our interview with Gary Giddins, author of the forthcoming book Bing Crosby: Swinging on a Star: The War Years, 1940 – 1946 will be published. The interview is a fascinating read — a virtual history of Crosby’s life and his impact on America during its most consequential decade — and a primer for Giddins’ outstanding biography, due in book stores November 1.

Also, in the early days of November, be on the lookout for these features:

A collection of poetry devoted to the era Giddins writes about – the 1940’s. Poets write about the society, the music, and the hope, love and loss associated with the war during America’s most challenging time.

A new edition of “Reminiscing in Tempo: Memories and Opinion” in which prominent Americans answer the question: “What are 3 or 4 of your favorite jazz recordings of the 1940’s?” Very interesting group of participants (among them famous musicians, journalists, authors), and you won’t want to miss their insightful and surprising replies.

Contributing writer Bob Hecht has produced several entertaining audio histories for his upcoming website “The Joys of Jazz.” Two of them (on the history of the song “I’ll Be Seeing You” and on the friendship of Bing Crosby and Louis Armstrong) will soon be available for listening on Jerry Jazz Musician.

The winning story in our 49th Jerry Jazz Musician Short Fiction contest will be published. Additionally, in celebration of our 50th contest (now accepting submissions), I have asked the winning writers from virtually all previous contests to contribute a piece in remembrance of their winning stories. These will be published starting in November and will continue to run through early March, when the 50th Short Fiction Contest winning story will be announced.

Thanks for visiting…

JJM