Coming Soon…from Jerry Jazz Musician

Bing Crosby

_____

Last week I had the privilege of interviewing Gary Giddins, author of the forthcoming second volume of his biography on Bing Crosby, Swinging on a Star: The War Years, 1940 – 1946. Look for the interview to be published sometime around the October 30 publication date of his book.

Also, around the time the Giddins interview is published, Jerry Jazz Musician will have a new look – new design, masthead, magazine-style layout and publication schedule, and (hopefully) better functionality.

Now that I am “retired,” I am hoping to devote more time and energy to creating original content, as well as publishing literature and art from our growing community of contributors. I am confident that, together, we can create the kind of publication the important history of this music and its associated culture deserves.

I will share more information as it develops…Meanwhile, thanks for taking an interest in reading this.