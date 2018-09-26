Two new Roger Singer poems

“Rachelle Ferrell,” by Steph Fonteyn

FULL OF FAT

From discarded crumbs,

like falling stars onto stage

horns and strings form dreams

from blues and tears, where fear has

no place and lies

provides promises past midnight while

jazz makes people hungry

and rhythm

tops off the soul like

cities

next to rivers

smothering the seeds of hate while

raising hands in a battle cry with

sorrow songs

curling the blood

as the sound tops out

like waves

making heaven open

and angels cry.

BREAKING SOUND

The jazz sweeps

the lonesome

from me

feeding my needs

and filling my wants

digging into deep

and pulling up

like an anchor

rising from the

dark blue

breaking the

gold blue surface

releasing my pain

spinning it

like a top

faster into fast

onto the floor

past dancing feet

breaking the sound

into pieces

sweetened with tears

soft to the taste

sliding on the

tongue

mixed with whisky

cooled by ice

baptized with smoke

and cherished like

lipstick

waiting for me.

_____

Roger Singer is a prolific and accomplished contributing poet who we have proudly published for many years. Singer has had almost 800 poems published in magazines, periodicals and online journals — 400 of which are jazz poems — and has recently self-published a Kindle edition of his book of jazz poetry called Poetic Jazz.

“Jazz poetry flows out with such ease,” Singer writes on his blog. “The people and places, the alleys and sawdust jazz clubs. The stories that bring jazz alive with horns and voices, from sadness and grief to highs at midnight and love gone wrong. The jazz is within us all. Find your poem and feel the music.”