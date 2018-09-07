Submit your story for the 49th Jerry Jazz Musician Short Fiction Contest
Heads up to all interested short fiction writers…The deadline for submitting your story for consideration in our 49th Short Fiction Contest is September 30. Contest details are found here.
- The winner of our 48th Contest was Justin Short. His story, “The Wailing Wall,” can be read by clicking here.
- Three runner-up entrants of the contest had their stories published as well:
“Silent Soundtrack.” by Bari Lynn Hein
“Blue Venus,” by Rhonda Zimlich
“Lay Out,” by Barnaby Hazen
- In 2017, six stories and poems published on Jerry Jazz Musician were nominated for prestigious Pushcart Prize. You can view those nominations by clicking here.
Good luck!
_____
