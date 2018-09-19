“Planet Braxton” — a poem by Mark Kerstetter

Planet Braxton

for Anthony Braxton



Jump or Die

Time is all time

for the player in cosmic space.

Undo the bolts & let fly

or jump back in the box

and die.

These are your reality implications

on any day of earth-clinging.

But as to the progressive continuance

of organic life on this orb,

creative vitality must dance

with the constant embrace

of unique experience—

consciousness of the now

in all time.

All the Way Up and All the Way Down

It’s a vibrational liquid, man.

All the way up and all the way down.

Sound sexual? It is.

It’s total physical involvement

all-at-once, it’s music

in mind shapes.

But you need clear round spectacles

for this one,

not cool nightshades.

This kind of cool has eyes open,

hits the books

only to write its own

so that those reading (and listening

and looking) can and will

write their own.

AS17—148—22727

It wasn’t the first

—that was by satellite in 1959—

and it wasn’t the first on the mission

—a similar take came moments before—

but it’s the take that took hold on terra firma

after Cernan, Evans and Schmitt in orbit

became The Blue Marble Trio.

Here’s my bright idea:

humanity turned 17 that day,

awake and rubbing childhood

out of dreaming eyes.

I want to walk in the wake

of the brightest child eyes,

add my link and rub away.

Dreaming is fine

but there are thinkable thoughts.

So think, boy!

Let’s Sing the Planet Electric

Fit to swing according to human and temporal laws,

as a box spilled of its notes written from the left

hand to the right and in that crossing

over comes to rest on the vibrating chest:

A casket swaying slightly on its ropes

lowered into the welcoming soil.

It’s the end of a way of life,

especially for those who go on living that way,

swinging like the hanging jaw

of a grinning skull, mouthing by rote,

If it ain’t got swing, what does it mean?

Well friend, it ain’t jazz if only hip historians

should do the work due to the risk of shock

attendant upon the flouting of codifications.

Those who want music with a future

will write laws that foster the new life,

unpack history for a restructure,

hold firm the form and sing

the planet electric.

_____

Mark Kerstetter makes his home in St. Petersburg, Florida where he is restoring an old house out of wood salvaged from demolition sites. A two-time award winner for drawing and painting at the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, his current focus is on creative writing. A winner of the Jerry Jazz Musician New Short Fiction Award and a Pushcart nominee for poetry, Mark is the former poetry editor of the online arts magazine Escape Into Life and the author of The Mockingbird Sings blog. His chapbook of poems, “One Step: prayers and curses” was published in 2017 by Atomic Theory Micro Press.

*