“Listening to Charlie Parker, Play Jazz, In the Dark” — a poem by Alan Yount

Listening to Charlie Parker, Play Jazz, In the Dark

For Charlie Parker with Strings

charlie parker

sits on the end

of my bed

holding his alto sax.

and for pete’s sake! mr. traps:

buddy rich was also there,

getting his drum kit ready

by the end of the bed.

then ray brown’s there

and making a move

to pick up my old kay bass

with birds eye maple!

and somehow the violins

have snuck in by the door

followed closely

by mitch miller on oboe.

… an oboe has an estranged sound.

(the word oboe … almost sounds

like the sound, when it’s playing),

but it definitely works itself in.

*****

I imagine I can still see

charlie parker “the bird.”

… nodding to him

he gets ready for “just friends.”

the strings start up:

they have an incredible fluidity,

and the sounds

float up in the room.

the violins

lifted up everything

and “the bird,” was wonderful …

and flew up there too.

I had been dozing off

but then I remembered surely

that I did not play alto sax

as clearly as I was playing it now.

*****

listening to jazz

in the dark at night

there’s a different dimension

bringing together all the notes …

so much closer

and closer.

and then all of a sudden

you … are … there!

playing along

with all of them.

_____

Alan Yount lives on the north bank of the Missouri River, just south of Columbia, Missouri, and has taken poetic inspiration from boating and floating the river for many years. His poems have been published in a variety of publications, including Palo Alto Review, Roanoke Review, Spring…the Journal of E.E. Cummings Society, Apostrophe Magazine, Columbia College Journal of the Literary Arts, Modern Haiku, Pegasus Review, and Tidepool Magazine. Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.

