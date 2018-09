Bing Crosby

Born Edward Chester Babcock, this American composer wrote songs for films, television and theater, and won four Academy Awards for Best Original Song, including in 1944 for “Swinging on a Star,” co-written by Johnny Burke and made famous by Bing Crosby in the film Going My Way. Who is he?

Jimmy Van Heusen

Irving Berlin

Harold Arlen

Cole Porter

Jerome Kern

Harry Warren

Richard Rodgers

