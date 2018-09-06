Literature » Poetry

“After Midnight A Little Jazz” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

AFTER MIDNIGHT A LITTLE JAZZ

 

In early morning silence,
breathing is audible.
Steam rises from tea.

A train’s whistle moans
in the distance, and I
whisper to the night

secrets I share with no one.
I imagine a silent listener
who does not judge.

Quiet rain bathes windows.
From a neighbor’s radio
come the soothing sounds

of Bill Evans’ deft fingers
quietly navigating musical
waters of Peace, Piece.

Soon I drift away, borne
by rain, piano, and
a soft breeze freshly arrived.

 

 

_____

 

 

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who has spent one-third of his life abroad.  He now lives on the Oregon coast.  He has a new book coming out shortly from Bellowing Ark Press titled Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge.  He has recently had poems in Verse-Virtual and Current.

 

 

*

 

 