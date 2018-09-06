“After Midnight A Little Jazz” — a poem by Michael L. Newell
AFTER MIDNIGHT A LITTLE JAZZ
In early morning silence,
breathing is audible.
Steam rises from tea.
A train’s whistle moans
in the distance, and I
whisper to the night
secrets I share with no one.
I imagine a silent listener
who does not judge.
Quiet rain bathes windows.
From a neighbor’s radio
come the soothing sounds
of Bill Evans’ deft fingers
quietly navigating musical
waters of Peace, Piece.
Soon I drift away, borne
by rain, piano, and
a soft breeze freshly arrived.
_____
Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who has spent one-third of his life abroad. He now lives on the Oregon coast. He has a new book coming out shortly from Bellowing Ark Press titled Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge. He has recently had poems in Verse-Virtual and Current.
