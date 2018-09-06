“After Midnight A Little Jazz” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

AFTER MIDNIGHT A LITTLE JAZZ

In early morning silence,

breathing is audible.

Steam rises from tea.

A train’s whistle moans

in the distance, and I

whisper to the night

secrets I share with no one.

I imagine a silent listener

who does not judge.

Quiet rain bathes windows.

From a neighbor’s radio

come the soothing sounds

of Bill Evans’ deft fingers

quietly navigating musical

waters of Peace, Piece.

Soon I drift away, borne

by rain, piano, and

a soft breeze freshly arrived.

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who has spent one-third of his life abroad. He now lives on the Oregon coast. He has a new book coming out shortly from Bellowing Ark Press titled Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge. He has recently had poems in Verse-Virtual and Current.

*