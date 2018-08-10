Poems by eight poets

Eight poets — Michael L. Newell, Aurora Lewis, Roger Singer, Lawrence J. Klumas, Freddington, Victor Enns, dan smith and John Stupp — connect their poems to the spirit of jazz in this eight page collection…

_____

Three Miniatures for Jazz Greats

by Michael L. Newell

Sketches of Spain

dark blue, deeper blue

than the gloaming, trumpet flows —

oceanic grief

A Love Supreme

hurricane touches down

Coltrane blows away

life’s masks see bones beneath

For Junior Mance & Horace Silver

their pianos know

the streets and strut freely,

let your feet fly

_____

Michael L. Newell has lived abroad for one-third of his life in thirteen countries on five continents. He has recently had poems published in Current and Verse-Virtual. He has a new book of poems coming out from Bellowing Ark Press in Seattle within the next few months. Its title is Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge.