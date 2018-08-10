Literature » Poetry

Poems by eight poets

Eight poets — Michael L. Newell, Aurora Lewis, Roger Singer, Lawrence J. Klumas, Freddington, Victor Enns, dan smith and John Stupp — connect their poems to the spirit of jazz in this eight page collection…
 
 
_____
 
 
“A Love Supreme,” by Colossal Youth
 
 
 
 
Three Miniatures for Jazz Greats
 
by Michael L. Newell
 
 
 
Sketches of Spain
 
dark blue, deeper blue
than the gloaming, trumpet flows —
oceanic grief
 
 
 
A Love Supreme
 
hurricane touches down
Coltrane blows away
life’s masks  see bones beneath
 
 
 
For Junior Mance & Horace Silver
 
their pianos know
the streets and strut freely,
let your feet fly
 
 
_____
 
 

Michael L. Newell has lived abroad for one-third of his life in thirteen countries on five continents.  He has recently had poems published in Current and Verse-Virtual.  He has a new book of poems coming out from Bellowing Ark Press in Seattle within the next few months.  Its title is Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge.

 

 

 