Poems by eight poets
Eight poets — Michael L. Newell, Aurora Lewis, Roger Singer, Lawrence J. Klumas, Freddington, Victor Enns, dan smith and John Stupp — connect their poems to the spirit of jazz in this eight page collection…
_____
Three Miniatures for Jazz Greats
by Michael L. Newell
Sketches of Spain
dark blue, deeper blue
than the gloaming, trumpet flows —
oceanic grief
A Love Supreme
hurricane touches down
Coltrane blows away
life’s masks see bones beneath
For Junior Mance & Horace Silver
their pianos know
the streets and strut freely,
let your feet fly
_____
Michael L. Newell has lived abroad for one-third of his life in thirteen countries on five continents. He has recently had poems published in Current and Verse-Virtual. He has a new book of poems coming out from Bellowing Ark Press in Seattle within the next few months. Its title is Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge.