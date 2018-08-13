News about Jerry Jazz Musician contributing writer Arya Jenkins

In July of 2012, Arya Jenkins’ short story “So What”—a story about an adolescent girl who attempts to connect to her absent father through his record collection – was chosen as the 30th winner of the Jerry Jazz Musician Short Fiction Contest. When that outstanding work was soon followed up with another quality entry with jazz music at its core, I invited her to contribute her fiction to this website on a more regular basis. We agreed to a commission of three stories per year, and tomorrow’s publication of “The Piano Whisperer” is her 15th story to appear on Jerry Jazz Musician.

I recently received word from Ms. Jenkins that Fomite Press, a small, independent publisher out of Vermont whose focus is on exposing high level literary work, will be publishing these stories in a collection titled Blue Songs in an Open Key. Publication date is November 1, 2018.

I am pleased that the investment Arya and I made in one another has led to such a proud result. To view all of her stories, click here.

For more information about the book, and about Ms. Jenkins, visit her website at www.aryafjenkins.com.

Thanks to all who visit Jerry Jazz Musician, and for supporting our community of contributing artists.

Congratulations, Arya!

Joe Maita

Publisher

Jerry Jazz Musician

_____

Arya F. Jenkins is a Colombian American whose poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction have appeared in numerous journals and zines. Her fiction was nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2017. Her poetry was nominated for the Pushcart in 2015. Her work has appeared in at least five anthologies. Her poetry chapbooks are: JewelFire (AllBook Books, 2011) and Silence Has A Name (Finishing Line Press, 2016).