Jazz History Quiz #117

George Gershwin

_____

This artist sang with Paul Whiteman, and later with the Casa Loma Orchestra. In 1939, she became the first singer to devote an entire album to the music of one composer – George Gershwin. It was such a success that she followed it up with the music of Cole Porter (1940), Rogers and Hart (1940 and 1954), Harold Arlen (1943) and Irving Berlin (1951). Who is she?

Helen Ward

Mildred Bailey

Lee Wiley

Ella Fitzgerald

Maxine Sullivan

Helen Forrest

Helen Humes

