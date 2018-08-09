“It’s Too Darn Hot”
Heat Index for August 8, 2018
In June of 2017, the American president chose to leave the Paris climate agreement because, he said at the time, it is an agreement that “disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries.” It seems that climate change knows no borders, and nobody benefits from our dear leader’s willful ignorance — witness the record heat and fires across the U.S., and indeed now all over the globe.
Oh well, we too can willfully ignore climate change today by finding a cool corner of our world and cranking up Cole Porter’s “It’s Too Darn Hot,” a song written for the Broadway musical “Kiss Me Kate” in 1948, and made famous by Ella Fitzgerald on her 1956 recording, Sings The Cole Porter Songbook. Three versions of the song (including Ella’s) are found below the song’s lyrics.
Cole Porter, backstage at Kiss Me Kate, 1948
*
It’s too darn hot
I’d like to sup with my baby tonight
Refill the cup with my baby tonight
I’d like to sup with my baby tonight
Refill the cup with my baby tonight
But I ain’t up to my baby tonight
‘Cause it’s too darn hot
It’s too darn hot
I’d like to coo with my baby tonight
And pitch the woo with my baby tonight
I’d like to coo with my baby tonight
And pitch the woo with my baby tonight
But brother, you fight my baby tonight
‘Cause it’s too darn hot
Much prefers his lovey-dovey to court
When the temperature is low
But when the thermometer goes ‘way up
And the weather is sizzling hot
Mister, pants for romance is not
It’s too, too darn hot
And pitch the woo with my baby tonight
I’d like to coo with my baby tonight
And pitch the woo with my baby tonight
But brother, you fight my baby tonight
‘Cause it’s too darn hot
Much prefers his lovey-dovey to court
When the temperature is low
But when the thermometer goes ‘way up
And the weather is sizzling hot
Mr. Gob for his squab
A marine for his queen
A G.I. for his cutie-pie is not
It’s too darn hot
It’s too darn hot
It’s too darn hot
It’s too darn hot
It’s too darn hot
Ella Fitzgerald’s version, from the Cole Porter Songbook, recorded in 1956
From the 1953 film Kiss Me Kate, Ann Miller sings “Too Darn Hot”
A 2002 film of the UK Kiss Me Kate cast performing “Too Darn Hot”