“Both Directions at Once” — a poem by Cathy Porter

BOTH DIRECTIONS AT ONCE

there’s new Coltrane out

lost recordings tootin’ the devil’s horn

and while I’ve been leery

of these “new” releases, how

wrong can John Go?

even John on scat is pure gold

there’s a deluxe package

with bonus tracks —

a cool booklet tossed in for

additional incentive

most of the reviews have been positive

the Trane puts all to shame

Alice and Miles lift the needle

play it again on new vinyl

_____

Cathy Porter’s poetry has appeared in Plainsongs, Chaffin Journal, Homestead Review, Kentucky Review, California Quarterly, Green Hills Literary Lantern, Hubbub, and various other journals. She has two chapbooks available from Finishing Line Press: A Life In The Day (2012), and Dust And Angels(2014). Her latest chapbook, Exit Songs, was published in 2016 from Dancing Girl Press. Cathy is a two-time Pushcart Prize nominee, and serves as a special editor for the journal Fine Lines in Omaha, NE.

*