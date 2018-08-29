“Both Directions at Once” — a poem by Cathy Porter
BOTH DIRECTIONS AT ONCE
there’s new Coltrane out
lost recordings tootin’ the devil’s horn
and while I’ve been leery
of these “new” releases, how
wrong can John Go?
even John on scat is pure gold
there’s a deluxe package
with bonus tracks —
a cool booklet tossed in for
additional incentive
most of the reviews have been positive
the Trane puts all to shame
Alice and Miles lift the needle
play it again on new vinyl
_____
Cathy Porter’s poetry has appeared in Plainsongs, Chaffin Journal, Homestead Review, Kentucky Review, California Quarterly, Green Hills Literary Lantern, Hubbub, and various other journals. She has two chapbooks available from Finishing Line Press: A Life In The Day (2012), and Dust And Angels(2014). Her latest chapbook, Exit Songs, was published in 2016 from Dancing Girl Press. Cathy is a two-time Pushcart Prize nominee, and serves as a special editor for the journal Fine Lines in Omaha, NE.
