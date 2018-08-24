Uncategorized An invitation to writers and poets

Bing Crosby entertaining thousands of World War II fliers in Burtonwood, England

Hello folks:

In November I will be devoting space to the music and culture of World War II, the centerpiece of which will be my interview with author Gary Giddins, whose highly anticipated book Bing Crosby: Swinging on a Star, The War Years, 1940 – 1946, will be released at that time.

I am seeking a limited number of short stories and poems about events, figures, music, etc. that can be associated with the World War II era. While I am unable to compensate you for your work, if it is published it will reside permanently on the Jerry Jazz Musician website.

If you wish to contribute work for consideration – which would be appreciated – please send it by October 15, 2018 to jerryjazzmusician@gmail.com. It would be helpful if you write “World War II era poem (or short story) for consideration” in the email subject heading. Short story writers are asked to please limit your submission to 2,500 words.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to drop me a line.

Sincerely,

Joe Maita

Publisher

Jerry Jazz Musician

www.jerryjazz.com

