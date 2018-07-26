“Harry Listens to Mister Parker Play” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

“Charlie Parker” by Edith Temmel

HARRY LISTENS TO MISTER PARKER PLAY

wind howls through trees round

corners shaking bushes windows eaves

lightning fractures night and all

you locked up in memory too fragile

to be handled comes tumbling out

hail batters panes a flurry

of insistent notes damn it listen

this is important people are hurting here

when the rain starts after hail subsides

and the wind eases off to casual riffs

you are floating on tears the liquid breath

of every living in pain creature in the world

and no you do not can not understand this is the fundamental

music of life too simple too complex for words

thoughts movement all you can do is listen

LISTEN until silence comes and you find yourself

more alone than ever you have been…

__________

Michael L. Newell has lived abroad for one-third of his life in thirteen countries on five continents. He has recently had poems published in Current and Verse-Virtual. He has a new book of poems coming out from Bellowing Ark Press in Seattle within the next few months. Its title is Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge.

*