“Democracy is coming to the USA”
Leonard Cohen, 1992
_____
“Sail on, sail on
O mighty Ship of State
To the Shores of Need
Past the Reefs of Greed
Through the Squalls of Hate
Sail on, sail on, sail on, sail on”
So wrote Leonard Cohen in “Democracy,” his classic 1992 song devoted to America and democracy, a piece he said he wrote because he “wanted a revelation in the heart rather than a confrontation or a call-to-arms or a defense.” In today’s world, in which Americans engage in a seemingly endless tribal battle over values, truth and integrity, and when democracy is challenged daily in a way we haven’t seen since the era of Vietnam and Richard Nixon — Cohen’s vision is important, and refreshing.
Over the weekend, I discovered a gorgeous three minute film that features the author Neil Gaiman narrating Cohen’s lyrics over the piano of Amanda Palmer and the watercolor animation of David Mack and Olga Nunes. I can’t recommend this soulful, brilliant art highly enough. Check it out below.
In the coming days, I will publish some other pieces – including one by contributing writer Bob Hecht – connecting jazz and democracy. Please stay tuned…
“Democracy” by Leonard Cohen
From those nights in Tiananmen Square
It’s coming from the feel
That this ain’t exactly real
Or it’s real, but it ain’t exactly there
From the wars against disorder
From the sirens night and day
From the fires of the homeless
From the ashes of the gay
Democracy is coming to the USA
It’s coming through a crack in the wall
On a visionary flood of alcohol
From the staggering account
Of the Sermon on the Mount
Which I don’t pretend to understand at all
It’s coming from the silence
On the dock of the bay,
From the brave, the bold, the battered
Heart of Chevrolet
Democracy is coming to the USA
The holy places where the races meet
From the homicidal bitchin’
That goes down in every kitchen
To determine who will serve and who will eat
From the wells of disappointment
Where the women kneel to pray
For the grace of God in the desert here
And the desert far away:
Democracy is coming to the USA
O mighty Ship of State
To the Shores of Need
Past the Reefs of Greed
Through the Squalls of Hate
Sail on, sail on, sail on, sail on
The cradle of the best and of the worst
It’s here they got the range
And the machinery for change
And it’s here they got the spiritual thirst
It’s here the family’s broken
And it’s here the lonely say
That the heart has got to open
In a fundamental way
Democracy is coming to the USA
O baby, we’ll be making love again
We’ll be going down so deep
The river’s going to weep,
And the mountain’s going to shout Amen
It’s coming like the tidal flood
Beneath the lunar sway
Imperial, mysterious
In amorous array
Democracy is coming to the USA
I love the country but I can’t stand the scene
And I’m neither left or right
I’m just staying home tonight
Getting lost in that hopeless little screen
But I’m stubborn as those garbage bags
That Time cannot decay
I’m junk but I’m still holding up
This little wild bouquet
Democracy is coming to the USA