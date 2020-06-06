“At the Grand Canyon” — a poem by T.S. Davis

.

.

photo/National Park Service

South Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon National Park

.

___

.

At the Grand Canyon

A white man and a black man

stand side by side on this precipice,

silently looking across the Grand Canyon,

watching the revolutionary ravens

surf the deep blue ocean of sky

and glide effortlessly on ancient thermals,

scarring the rare thin clear air

with the intelligence of their flight.

A white man and a black man

stand wingless on this precipice

and discuss the utter impossibility

of describing to some friend or stranger

who has never seen the Grand Canyon

this voluptuous vista enveloping them,

the poverty of words to represent

the tattoo on the soul this moment inks.

A white man and a black man

stand alone on this precipice

as friends sharing quiet conversation

and the details of their private lives,

their personal problems vaporized

by the magnificence of this landscape

carved by the snaky undulating Colorado

appearing as a distant trickle far below.

A white man and a black man

stand smiling on this precipice

forgetting for just this one moment

the rude stares of tourists on the bus,

the invisible walls that exist everywhere,

the daily ritualized micro-insults

wearing thousands of polite disguises

to conceal the ignorance and racism.

A white man and a black man

stand together on this precipice

pondering the immensity of the gulf

that stretches before and between them,

the huge ugly social trench dug by human hands,

brought back to the hard, sad fact

that all they share is words, words, words,

and the wings of birds cannot bridge this gap.

A white man and a black man

turn their backs to this precipice as friends

and walk away from the yawning abyss

faint hope firing across the synapse of friendship

walk back side by side up the trail together

walk back to the inherited daily brutalities

walk back to this world’s cancerous conventions

walk back to murderous malice and polite hypocrisy.

.

.

___

.

.

T..S. Davis is the author of Sun + Moon Rendezvous, a book of poems, and the former producer of the Seattle Poetry Slam. He’s published poems, essays, and nonfiction in a variety of magazines including Rattle, The Lyric, Bellingham Review, 14 X 14, Blue Collar Review, Amethyst Review, Henhouse, and Your Genealogy Today, among others. Mr. Davis is a retired Registered Nurse who lives in rural Arizona and writes creative nonfiction and Shakespearean.sonnets.

.

.

Listen to “Blue in Green” from Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue…The piece was written by Bill Evans



.

.

.