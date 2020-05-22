News about the poet Michael L. Newell

…..The poet Michael L. Newell, whose work has often appeared in the pages of Jerry Jazz Musician, has informed me that his new book, Wandering, is now available. Published by cyberwit.net, the book features selections of his poetry from the past fifty years.

…..Michael draws readers into his lyrical, vast world with a warm and sensitive use of language, time and space, where one finds gratification in his respect for beauty, nature, and the experience of being human (and humane). He venerates music and consistently portrays its musicians and their universe with remarkable soul and depth.

…..What follows are a handful of Michael’s poems that demonstrate his talents. For complete information about Wandering, click here.

___

Then And Now

Many years past I sat against a wall,

stared across boulevards, rows of houses

and apartment buildings, toward distant hills

draped in a soft rain and a sun falling

toward evening, and wondered what awaited

down the decades before me; when and where

would I end up, what would I do and not do,

what places and people would come into

my life and change me and how and who;

and how would I change who and what lay before me;

I leaned against that wall on a college campus

and imagined dozens of scenarios, few of which

ever appeared even briefly, and none which

ever became significant; yet still on a day blurred

by a steady rain, I remember that late afternoon

where I envisioned with great feeling a life

that never happened, and in memory I find myself

back there looking ahead with the same excitement

that gripped me some fifty years ago, still imagining

dozens of life paths, even though the reality is

my life is simply putting one foot in front of the other,

and slowly moving along whatever path has presented

itself; grateful to have a path, and feet

that will still stumble ahead one step at a time,

and a mind that is amused by its encounters,

and a heart still capable of loving life’s oddities,

its surprises, its baffling contradictions; and willing

to continue being open to a world never understood,

but frequently capable of evoking wild surmise

and hope, yes, always that beautiful nugget, hope.

(Reedsport, Oregon, September 2019)

………………………………………… from Wandering: Selected Poems

___

They All Inhabit The Night

all night I dreamed I was lost

at sea in an alley on a battlefield

in a junkyard in a waterfront dive

when suddenly I found a room

filled with music where fear

was eased where losses were mourned

where hope was discovered where

horns and voices and rippling piano

blessed all who listened as a rainstorm

washed streets and buildings as lightning

flashed and thunder roared and music

blended in perfect harmony and suddenly

I recognized those who filled my dream

oh Ella whose scat singing sweeps away

all pain ah Lady Day who absorbs all grief

in your broken voice while Lester’s sax

soothes your heartbreak damn my eyes

and ears Coleman’s raw power matches

Joe Williams’ unfettered exuberance

note for note and the mighty Miles Trane

Cannonball collaboration makes a dreamer

kind of blue and thoroughly blessed

while Dizzy and Bird reinvent

music’s possibilities and I sing along

in my dream with wild abandon

pure sound with no words needed

until I wake with song fading

from my head yet buried in my heart

heirlooms of music I will never lose

as long as their magic names resound

…………… Jerry Jazz Musician, June 28, 2019

___

Get Down & Let Your Hair Fly Free.

breeze-blown leaves cavort down sidewalk and street

with the unimaginable and surprising grace of piano keys

that ripple under the fingers of Bud Powell as they cavort

gambol and swirl in implausible yet stirring and comforting

journeys into unanticipated and rewarding landscapes

all afternoon the neighborhood lays out a vision

of joy and freedom lilted by breeze leaf bush and tree

and a neighbor’s wind chimes careen and caper in accompaniment

…………… Jerry Jazz Musician, January 7, 2019

___

Rainy Afternoon In Kigali (With The Blues)

The wind blew all afternoon,

blue my mood, moody the blues

on the box, bleak and blue when

Robert Johnson took over the airwaves;

the wind blew louder and then

Paul Butterfield’s mouth harp grew louder

and bluer than even my mood of desolation

which mirrored the sky darkening

outside my open window, rain

blowing in, thunder rumbling; then

Jerry Garcia re-inventing the guitar

blue and heartbreaking and new

and old and wild and timeless,

as are the hills of Kigali outside

drenched in downpour, lightning,

and drumming on roofs near and far;

ah blessed the weather, blessed

the blues, blessed all music of

passionate restraint which knows

the beat beat beat of hearts all through

a poverty stricken hard-working

city with a bloody history of death

seeking redemption day by day;

and the rain is raving, and so are

Wynton Marsalis and Eric Clapton

playing a wild jazzy New Orleans blues

mourning rejoicing dancing weeping–

it is all life life life, and so is the rain

reminding one and all from where

we came (that rocking cradle of Whitman’s).

When silence falls, I am at peace.

Soon the night, soon a welcoming silence.

…………………………………………..Kigali, Rwanda, January 4, 2013

…………… Jerry Jazz Musician, May 3, 2018

___

Living The Blues

Her voice shredded, turned to gravel

by cigarettes and whiskey, she navigates

grocery aisles and checkout lines

as sotto voce she sings old songs

both jazz and country. People stare

in amazement as her ruined voice

elicits tears from listening bystanders.

In her living room she croons with records

of Billie Holiday, Peggy Lee, and Patsy Cline.

If you ask her, she will tell you that she used

to sing in bars and an occasional night club,

but no one will hire her any more

because she got into too damned many fights

with customers, bartenders, and piano players.

Damn the booze she will mutter, but then

she’ll tell any listener that she loves whiskey

better than any man, any place, anything

except music. And she will launch into

an old blues tune from the thirties

and slow dance round the room, glass

in hand, oblivious to one and all.

…………… Jerry Jazz Musician, December 10, 2016

___

.Down On The Riverfront

Playing bottleneck guitar, an octogenarian.

His arthritic fingers coax a life’s history,

ring changes of love and loss,

sketch joy’s birth in pain,

the rhythm an invitation

to close one’s eyes, to swing and sway,

to celebrate death in life, life in death,

to embrace all who join the dance.

Coins gleam in a late afternoon sun

as they drift into a battered felt hat.

…………… Jerry Jazz Musician, July 25, 2016

___

Michael L. Newell was born in Florida in 1945. In addition to living in thirteen states, he has lived in Japan, The Philippine Islands, Thailand, The United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Egypt, Estonia, Saudi Arabia, Bolivia, and Rwanda. He currently lives in a small town on the Florida coast.

Newell studied writing with Benjamin Saltman and Ann Stanford. His poems have appeared in a number of periodicals including Aethlon: The Journal of Sport Literature; Bellowing Ark; College English; Current; English Journal; First Class; The Iconoclast; Issa’s Untidy Hut,Jerry Jazz Musician; Lilliput Review; Poetry Depth Quarterly; Rattle; Shemom, Ship of Fools; Tulane Review; and Verse-Virtual.

Some of his previous books include A Stranger to the Land; Seeking Shelter; A Long Time Traveling; Traveling without Compass or Map, Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge.

