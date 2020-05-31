“A New World Coming (For Duke Ellington)” — a poem by Erren Kelly

photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress

Duke Ellington; June, 1946

___

A New World Coming

……………………………….(for Duke Ellington)

no wars

……no greed

no famine

……no disease

……………just rainbows

…………………………and blessings

falling out of the sky

dolphins swimming carelessly in

…………………………………blue

……………………………………….clear

………………………………………………water

dawns glorious enough to make you sigh

no more days when children go

unfed

everyone will have a home

and a place to lay their

head

what a lovely sight, seeing dictators

on their knees

…………….and blacks and whites loving

each other

like piano keys

___

Erren Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet from Boston whose work has appeared in 300 publications (print and online), including Hiram Poetry Review, Mudfish, Poetry Magazine, Ceremony, Cacti Fur, Bitterzoet, Cactus Heart, Similar Peaks, Gloom Cupboard, .and .Poetry Salzburg.

Listen to Duke Ellington play a solo medley on the piano…featuring “Black and Tan Fantasy,” “Prelude to a Kiss,” “Do Nothing Til You Hear From Me” and “Caravan,” from the 1972 album Live at the Whitney

.