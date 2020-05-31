“A New World Coming (For Duke Ellington)” — a poem by Erren Kelly

.
photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress
Duke Ellington; June, 1946
A New World Coming
……………………………….(for Duke Ellington)
no wars
……no greed
no famine
……no disease
……………just rainbows
…………………………and blessings
falling out of the sky
dolphins swimming carelessly in
…………………………………blue
……………………………………….clear
………………………………………………water
dawns glorious enough to make you sigh
no more days when children go
unfed
everyone will have a home
and a place to lay their
head
what a lovely sight, seeing dictators
on their knees
…………….and blacks and whites loving
each other
like piano keys
Erren Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet from Boston whose work has appeared in 300 publications (print and online), including Hiram Poetry Review, Mudfish, Poetry Magazine, Ceremony, Cacti Fur, Bitterzoet, Cactus Heart, Similar Peaks, Gloom Cupboard, .and .Poetry Salzburg.
Listen to Duke Ellington play a solo medley on the piano…featuring “Black and Tan Fantasy,” “Prelude to a Kiss,” “Do Nothing Til You Hear From Me” and “Caravan,” from the 1972 album Live at the Whitney
I love this poem … the rhythm, the wishes. Oh, if only ….