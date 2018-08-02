A Basket of Brotherhood

Weave for me a basket of brotherhood.

For the frame choose a hardy bark

of inclusiveness

And within the waters of redemption

Soak long the grasses and stalks

To strip racism from their barks

To make pliable their fibers of intolerance.

From the soul of the human spirit

Web and waft a lattice-work of compassion

Fill in with justice and empathy

Border this basket of your endurance and my hopes

With a rim of unity.

And attach a strong handle to carry this basket

Through the long odyssey

Of our trials and tears

into tomorrow.

Let’s fill our basket with generous portions of wisdom

And with the joys that come with peace.

And carry this basket we shall

Through the silent days

Of mankind’s struggles

Through war torn countries

Through devastation and famine

And through the barren lands

Where naught but hate and greed

Flourish on its blood-stained soil.

Weave for me a basket of brotherhood

And we shall carry it through the days

And places of our lives

_____

Susandale’s poems and fiction are on WestWard Quarterly, Mad Swirl, Penman Review, The Voices Project, and Jerry Jazz Musician. In 2007, she won the grand prize for poetry from Oneswan. The Spaces Among Spaces from languageandculture.org has been on the internet. Bending the Spaces of Time from Barometric Pressure is on the internet now.