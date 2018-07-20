Two poems by Aurora Lewis

photo by Irving Penn

Miles Davis, 1986

Wizard of Cool

Eyes liken to a bird of prey

having seen, what we would

never see as he blew phenomenal

madness into the heavens

taking our breath away

On a level, others tried to perpetrate

my first time, Live at the Blackhawk

sliding into a groove, swirling into

a tunnel emanating from the

Wizard of Cool

Captivating me with his music

bounding from speakers of an ancient Hi-Fi

He conjured up Sirens inside his horn

to enchant, bringing us to the edge

Trumpet pressed to his crazy lips

Finger tips manipulating values like

a lover’s tits.

Speak of him only in revered tones

His raspy voice never said goodbye

With brass in hand he took flight

leaving us with the definition of cool;

see Miles

_____

Dave Brubeck, 1956

Clark Kent Played the Shrine

Shrine Auditorium most Saturday nights

She smelled of cologne sold door to door

by a woman in a pillbox hat wearing

white gloves, carrying a sample case

I watched her slip into a blue teal dress

with a fishtail hem and blue teal pumps

she combed her hair, mascara by Maybelline

lipstick the color of cherry soda riving up

her girlish face

The air of excitement filled the house

running up and down the stairs the

tail of her dress swishing from side to side

Last week it was Dinah Washington

turning up the siren, wailing into

the night, This Bitter Earth, indeed

it was, I was too young to wear a fishtail

dress with matching shoes, I could only

dream of one day going to the Shrine

hearing jazz, drinking gin in a smoke

filled cabaret

That morning on the sofa there he was

on the cover of the program, smiling

hair black combed back, those glasses

He was Superman, Clark Kent

on leave from the Daily Planet

His fingers sliding across the

Ivory keys, pushing out melodies

smooth as Ford’s assembly line

Superman was Dave Brubeck at

the Shrine Auditorium that Saturday night

__________

Aurora M. Lewis, worked in the banking financial industry for 40 years and retired early in 2009. That same year she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies from UCLA, with honors. Her poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Persimmon Tree, and Tinderbox Poetry Journal, among others.

