“The Trailblazer” — a poem (for Anita O’Day) by Freddington

The Trailblazer

(for Anita O’Day)

Her name practically scats itself,

Say it out loud, and you’re on your way,

It’s a grand stand big band criss-cross delivery,

An overnight town to town swing set deluxe,

One night here, another night there,

A quick draw flat top jitterbug prance,

In two tone brogues and wide lapels,

She’s cooking with gas, brother,

A percolating package in a vest with stripes,

She’s earltown applejack and a blue gardenia,

A cool breeze on a taxi ride uptown,

The swingingest chick there ever was!

*

Freddington works as a shipper/receiver in Toronto, Canada, and has been a lifelong jazz fan ever since he was “corrupted” as a teenager by Charles Mingus’ “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”