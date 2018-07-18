Jazz History Quiz #116
Mongo Santamaria
_____
This jazz pianist was considered a child prodigy. At the age of 11, he soloed in the first movement of a Mozart piano concerto with the Chicago Symphony. His 1962 debut Blue Note album, Takin’ Off, included a song that the Afro-Cuban Latin jazz percussionist Mongo Santamaria recorded and made popular – reaching #10 on the pop song charts in 1963. The pianist reworked the song in 1973, which he included on an album that helped redefine jazz music. Who is he?
Keith Jarrett
Cecil Taylor
Horace Silver
Les McCann
Ramsey Lewis
Erroll Garner
Herbie Hancock
McCoy Tyner
Go to the next page for the answer!