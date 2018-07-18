Jazz History Quiz #116

Mongo Santamaria

This jazz pianist was considered a child prodigy. At the age of 11, he soloed in the first movement of a Mozart piano concerto with the Chicago Symphony. His 1962 debut Blue Note album, Takin’ Off, included a song that the Afro-Cuban Latin jazz percussionist Mongo Santamaria recorded and made popular – reaching #10 on the pop song charts in 1963. The pianist reworked the song in 1973, which he included on an album that helped redefine jazz music. Who is he?

Keith Jarrett

Cecil Taylor

Horace Silver

Les McCann

Ramsey Lewis

Erroll Garner

Herbie Hancock

McCoy Tyner

