Leonard Cohen, 1992

“Sail on, sail on

O mighty Ship of State

To the Shores of Need

Past the Reefs of Greed

Through the Squalls of Hate

Sail on, sail on, sail on, sail on”

So wrote Leonard Cohen in “Democracy,” his classic 1992 song devoted to America and democracy, a piece he said he wrote because he “wanted a revelation in the heart rather than a confrontation or a call-to-arms or a defense.” In today’s world, in which Americans engage in a seemingly endless tribal battle over values, truth and integrity, and when democracy is challenged daily in a way we haven’t seen since the era of Vietnam and Richard Nixon — Cohen’s vision is important, and refreshing.

Over the weekend, I discovered a gorgeous three minute film that features the author Neil Gaiman narrating Cohen’s lyrics over the piano of Amanda Palmer and the watercolor animation of David Mack and Olga Nunes. I can’t recommend this soulful, brilliant art highly enough. Check it out below.

In the coming days, I will publish some other pieces – including one by contributing writer Bob Hecht – connecting jazz and democracy. Please stay tuned…

“Democracy” by Leonard Cohen

It’s coming through a hole in the air

From those nights in Tiananmen Square

It’s coming from the feel

That this ain’t exactly real

Or it’s real, but it ain’t exactly there

From the wars against disorder

From the sirens night and day

From the fires of the homeless

From the ashes of the gay

Democracy is coming to the USA

It’s coming through a crack in the wall

On a visionary flood of alcohol

From the staggering account

Of the Sermon on the Mount

Which I don’t pretend to understand at all

It’s coming from the silence

On the dock of the bay,

From the brave, the bold, the battered

Heart of Chevrolet

Democracy is coming to the USA

It’s coming from the sorrow in the street

The holy places where the races meet

From the homicidal bitchin’

That goes down in every kitchen

To determine who will serve and who will eat

From the wells of disappointment

Where the women kneel to pray

For the grace of God in the desert here

And the desert far away:

Democracy is coming to the USA

Sail on, sail on

O mighty Ship of State

To the Shores of Need

Past the Reefs of Greed

Through the Squalls of Hate

Sail on, sail on, sail on, sail on

It’s coming to America first

The cradle of the best and of the worst

It’s here they got the range

And the machinery for change

And it’s here they got the spiritual thirst

It’s here the family’s broken

And it’s here the lonely say

That the heart has got to open

In a fundamental way

Democracy is coming to the USA

It’s coming from the women and the men

O baby, we’ll be making love again

We’ll be going down so deep

The river’s going to weep,

And the mountain’s going to shout Amen

It’s coming like the tidal flood

Beneath the lunar sway

Imperial, mysterious

In amorous array

Democracy is coming to the USA

Sail on, sail on

I’m sentimental, if you know what I mean

I love the country but I can’t stand the scene

And I’m neither left or right

I’m just staying home tonight

Getting lost in that hopeless little screen

But I’m stubborn as those garbage bags

That Time cannot decay

I’m junk but I’m still holding up

This little wild bouquet

Democracy is coming to the USA