“Spiritual: Listening to Charlie Haden and Pat Metheny” — a poem by Michael L. Newell
“Midnight Sail,” by John Hoyte
SPIRITUAL: LISTENING TO CHARLIE HADEN AND PAT METHENY
Midnight and we sail on a boundless sea
nothing in sight but a vast pool of black
dimly lit by starlight sprawled without end
our ship slowly rises and falls riding
a never ending progression of waves
that carry us ever deeper into a night
that stretches toward eternity as we
bob up and down and up again
the only sounds the slap and splash
of water and our breathing hushed
though it may be seems sacrilegious
time loses all meaning we forget our names
to be certain our flesh still exists we touch
our faces our arms our legs
this journey is beyond comprehension
this is a world whose existence
does not lead to prayer it is prayer
the ending silence of the music
is a definition of awe and we sit silently
for a time and then dive again deep
into this world beyond words
_____
Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher. He has lived in thirteen countries on five continents, and has lived in thirteen of the United States. He has had over nine hundred poems published. He currently lives on the south-central coast of Oregon.
