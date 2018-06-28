“Spiritual: Listening to Charlie Haden and Pat Metheny” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

“Midnight Sail,” by John Hoyte

SPIRITUAL: LISTENING TO CHARLIE HADEN AND PAT METHENY

Midnight and we sail on a boundless sea

nothing in sight but a vast pool of black

dimly lit by starlight sprawled without end

our ship slowly rises and falls riding

a never ending progression of waves

that carry us ever deeper into a night

that stretches toward eternity as we

bob up and down and up again

the only sounds the slap and splash

of water and our breathing hushed

though it may be seems sacrilegious

time loses all meaning we forget our names

to be certain our flesh still exists we touch

our faces our arms our legs

this journey is beyond comprehension

this is a world whose existence

does not lead to prayer it is prayer

the ending silence of the music

is a definition of awe and we sit silently

for a time and then dive again deep

into this world beyond words

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher. He has lived in thirteen countries on five continents, and has lived in thirteen of the United States. He has had over nine hundred poems published. He currently lives on the south-central coast of Oregon.

*