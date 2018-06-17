“Sitting on Top of My Dad’s Tombstone” — a poem by Alan Yount

photo by John Cobb and Morgan Naies

SITTING ON TOP OF MY DAD’S TOMBSTONE

For My Dad, Thomas Yount

sitting on the top of my dad’s tombstone

… in sedalia, missouri,

I was thinking

of how much

we practiced

our horns together.

you played clarinet

and I was on the cornet.

It seemed forever

we practiced:

all through grade school and junior high,

you played so great.

I never thought

that I would ever catch up to you.

but your playing,

taught me your desire, to play better.

sitting there,

on top of his tombstone:

I played a few notes, on the cornet

of the song “back again.”

and I was thinking of

and hearing

a great jazz legacy

passed on

from my father

to his only son.

_____

Alan Yount lives on the north bank of the Missouri River, just south of Columbia, Missouri, and has taken poetic inspiration from boating and floating the river for many years. His poems have been published in a variety of publications, including Palo Alto Review, Roanoke Review, Spring…the Journal of E.E. Cummings Society, Apostrophe Magazine, Columbia College Journal of the Literary Arts, Modern Haiku, Pegasus Review, and Tidepool Magazine. Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.