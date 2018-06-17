“Sitting on Top of My Dad’s Tombstone” — a poem by Alan Yount
photo by John Cobb and Morgan Naies
SITTING ON TOP OF MY DAD’S TOMBSTONE
For My Dad, Thomas Yount
sitting on the top of my dad’s tombstone
… in sedalia, missouri,
I was thinking
of how much
we practiced
our horns together.
you played clarinet
and I was on the cornet.
It seemed forever
we practiced:
all through grade school and junior high,
you played so great.
I never thought
that I would ever catch up to you.
but your playing,
taught me your desire, to play better.
sitting there,
on top of his tombstone:
I played a few notes, on the cornet
of the song “back again.”
and I was thinking of
and hearing
a great jazz legacy
passed on
from my father
to his only son.
_____
Alan Yount lives on the north bank of the Missouri River, just south of Columbia, Missouri, and has taken poetic inspiration from boating and floating the river for many years. His poems have been published in a variety of publications, including Palo Alto Review, Roanoke Review, Spring…the Journal of E.E. Cummings Society, Apostrophe Magazine, Columbia College Journal of the Literary Arts, Modern Haiku, Pegasus Review, and Tidepool Magazine. Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.