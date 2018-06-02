“Miles of Highways and Open Roads” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

photo by Meghan Aileen

MILES OF HIGHWAYS AND OPEN ROADS

(after a theme of Ralph Haselmann, Junior)

I.

The carpenter (whose hands have grown

too large for the twenty house town

he was born in) sticks out his thumb

and catches a jet to Los Angeles where

he drowns off the Santa Monica beach trying

to ride a wave to beautiful downtown Burbank.

II.

His sister stays home and marries

the county’s star high school running back

who turns into the town drunk.

He reminds her three times a week how lucky

she was to marry him just before he

batters her senseless on his way to the drunk tank.

III.

At nineteen Eric hit the road 1966 toked up

tuned out “like a rolling stone a complete unknown.”

Thirty years later he’s still crashing on friends’

living room floors playing bottleneck guitar songs by Robert Johnson

Bob Dylan Mississippi John Hurt Woody Guthrie and Leadbelly

has two ex-wives three kids never seen and an exhausted monkey on his back.

IV.

The road unspools and the roadside diners

fast food dives gas stations and tourist clip joints

fade beneath moonlight into cemeteries

where dreams stories hopes and lives

are flushed down toilets in dirty restrooms

whose walls are filled with names of the maimed lost and dead.

V.

From the towns and from the farms from the hills

and from the mountains the children of the nation

head for New York Los Angeles Chicago Miami San Francisco

Detroit Houston Phoenix Atlanta. The roll call goes on

and on. Along rural roads and interstate highways

shutters bang on deserted houses and weeds choke fields and ditches.

VI.

All the idealism all the hope of 1968 Martin Luther King

Malcolm X Jerry Rubin Bobby Seales Tom Hayden Robert Kennedy

Eugene McCarthy Jimi Hendrix Eldridge Cleaver Allen Ginsberg

dead or on Madison Avenue or just another forgotten

two bit politician. Today’s rage is directed at other drivers.

Blowing in the Wind might as well be a laundry commercial.

VII.

When Vivaldi has become incidental music for a car ad

when Beethoven’s Ninth is background to dozens dying hard

when Richie Havens makes his living singing for a beer company

when novelists and poets aspire to MTV techniques

what stories revealed under a lucid moon

will find artists able to render them with feeling and truth?

*

Previously published in Miles of Highways and Open Roads

(Four-Sep Publications, 1999)

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher. He has lived in thirteen countries on five continents, and has lived in thirteen of the United States. He has had over nine hundred poems published. He currently lives on the south-central coast of Oregon.

*