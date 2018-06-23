Jazz History Quiz #115
Bessie Smith
While he was a jazz pianist known to frequently accompany blues singers, he was also a composer (“Royal Garden Blues,” “West End Blues,” “Taint Nobody’s Business If I Do”), show producer, song publisher, emcee with a minstrel show, artist manager (including Bessie Smith, whom he helped get started), A & R man for Okeh Records, and one of the most successful African American businessmen of his era. Who is he?
Meade Lux Lewis
Albert Ammons
Eddie Heywood
Teddy Wilson
Jimmy Blythe
Clarence Williams
Tommy Flanagan
Herbie Nichols
Jimmy Rowles
