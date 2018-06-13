Jazz History Quiz #114
Professor Willis Handy Young (father of Lester Young)
_____
While legendary as a saxophonist, his first instrument was a violin and his second the piano — which he played well enough to work as an accompanist to silent movies. Ultimately it was Lester Young’s father who taught him the saxophone well enough that he switched instruments for good. (It was during this time that he also saved Lester from drowning in a river). Who is he?
Ben Webster
Chu Berry
Gene Ammons
Budd Johnson
Coleman Hawkins
Johnny Hodges
Don Byas
Herschel Evans
