“Beautitude” — a poem by Anggo Genorga

Beautitude

When the needle touches

the wax that will sing

the collected prayers

of A Love Supreme, it’s

like the sun dawning

full of grace;

if only our

sufferings can be set free

by one sheer sound, we can

all wither away

in beautitude.

_____

Anggo Genorga is from the Philippines and works as a manager of a local band called Wonder Woman’s Electric Bra. Recent writings can be found at Horror Sleaze Trash, Devote, Duane’s Poetree, Outlaw Poetry Network, Paper And Ink Zine, Red Flag Poetry, In Between Hangovers, Dubai Poetics, The Odd Magazine and Walking Is Still Honest Poetry Press. Also at Empty Mirror, Mad Swirl, Guide To Kulchur Creative Journal, Silver Birch Press Bukowski Anthology and Verses Typhoon Yolanda, a book for benefit published by Meritage Press and the now defunct The Screech Owl and Dead Snakes.

*