“Beautitude” — a poem by Anggo Genorga
Beautitude
When the needle touches
the wax that will sing
the collected prayers
of A Love Supreme, it’s
like the sun dawning
full of grace;
if only our
sufferings can be set free
by one sheer sound, we can
all wither away
in beautitude.
_____
Anggo Genorga is from the Philippines and works as a manager of a local band called Wonder Woman’s Electric Bra. Recent writings can be found at Horror Sleaze Trash, Devote, Duane’s Poetree, Outlaw Poetry Network, Paper And Ink Zine, Red Flag Poetry, In Between Hangovers, Dubai Poetics, The Odd Magazine and Walking Is Still Honest Poetry Press. Also at Empty Mirror, Mad Swirl, Guide To Kulchur Creative Journal, Silver Birch Press Bukowski Anthology and Verses Typhoon Yolanda, a book for benefit published by Meritage Press and the now defunct The Screech Owl and Dead Snakes.
*