“A River Full” — a poem by Roger Singer

“Sax Player 88” by Pol Ledent

A RIVER FULL

This ground is mine.

I sweat it into growing.

My eyes water the sound

while my hands grasp

the dirt,

holding its generations

of dust and stone

with a blending of blood

curing the colors

making it good and right

with sweet aroma

passing through my hair

rich with oils

thick with black,

the standard of then

and the fuel of now

as my tongue licks at fire

I breathe a river,

filling my veins

with grit and sand

and the run off of man

hot and speaking

and smacking life

into ears that hear

that this place is my

kingdom,

my altar, my place of rest,

the jazz I see

and the jazz I own.

_____

Roger Singer is a prolific and accomplished contributing poet who we have proudly published for many years. Singer has had almost 800 poems published in magazines, periodicals and online journals — 400 of which are jazz poems — and has recently self-published a Kindle edition of his book of jazz poetry called Poetic Jazz.

“Jazz poetry flows out with such ease,” Singer writes on his blog. “The people and places, the alleys and sawdust jazz clubs. The stories that bring jazz alive with horns and voices, from sadness and grief to highs at midnight and love gone wrong. The jazz is within us all. Find your poem and feel the music.”