Yusef Lateef’s poetic description of music
Yusef Lateef
_____
As his website reminds us, the late Yusef Lateef was “universally acknowledged as one of the greatest masters and innovators in the African American tradition of autophysiopsychic music – that which comes from one’s spiritual, physical and emotional self.” He defined music as “a medium through which we express our feelings of love, sorrow, and joy.”
Lateef, who died in 2013, was a virtuoso musician on a multitude of international instruments (he is frequently cited as a leading contributor to the popularization of “world music”) and was also a prominent educator, artist, writer and philosopher.
In the liner notes to Lateef’s 1965 Impulse record Psychicemotus – an accessible mixed bag of flute-heavy standards and the imaginary playing of the obscure pianist George Arvanitas – the writer Ahmad Basheer closes out an entertaining recording session description with a timeless poem Lateef read during a September, 1964 speech at San Francisco State College, in which he communicates his philosophy of living and of music:
Basically, man is emotion, feeling and thinking
Thinking is the forte of our present generation
Thinking to feel deeply is needed
Realize life thoroughly
Experience all emotions
Joy……….
Sadness……….
Love………
Submission………
Laughter
Conflict
Silence……….
Like, emotions, art flows
Not pushed………imagined
Music is emotion
Emotion is life
Music, the sound of life
Sound to communicate
Sound to project emotions
Sound experiences
Aware and sensitive
Beauty exists
Concern with beauty
Love a beautiful force
Within all
Music
Filtered through souls
cause, effect
_____
Track listing from Psychicemotus:
- Psychicemotus” (Yusef Lateef) – 5:05
- “Bamboo Flute Blues” (Lateef) – 4:02
- “Semiocto” (Lateef) – 4:31
- “Why Do I Love You?” (Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerome Kern) – 6:32
- “First Gymnopédie” (Erik Satie) – 3:29
- “Medula Sonata” (Lateef) – 6:35
- “I’ll Always Be in Love with You” (Bud Green, Harry Ruby, Sam H. Stept) – 4:42
- “Ain’t Misbehavin’” (Brooks, Andy Razaf, Fats Waller) – 4:45
Personnel:
- Yusef Lateef – flute, percussion, arranger, oboe, tenor saxophone, tambourine, chinese flutes, bamboo flute
- Georges Arvanitas – piano
- Reggie Workman – double bass
- James Black – drums, percussion, indian bells