Yusef Lateef’s poetic description of music

Yusef Lateef

_____

As his website reminds us, the late Yusef Lateef was “universally acknowledged as one of the greatest masters and innovators in the African American tradition of autophysiopsychic music – that which comes from one’s spiritual, physical and emotional self.” He defined music as “a medium through which we express our feelings of love, sorrow, and joy.”

Lateef, who died in 2013, was a virtuoso musician on a multitude of international instruments (he is frequently cited as a leading contributor to the popularization of “world music”) and was also a prominent educator, artist, writer and philosopher.

In the liner notes to Lateef’s 1965 Impulse record Psychicemotus – an accessible mixed bag of flute-heavy standards and the imaginary playing of the obscure pianist George Arvanitas – the writer Ahmad Basheer closes out an entertaining recording session description with a timeless poem Lateef read during a September, 1964 speech at San Francisco State College, in which he communicates his philosophy of living and of music:

Basically, man is emotion, feeling and thinking

Thinking is the forte of our present generation

Thinking to feel deeply is needed

Realize life thoroughly

Experience all emotions

Joy……….

Sadness……….

Love………

Submission………

Laughter

Conflict

Silence……….

Like, emotions, art flows

Not pushed………imagined

Music is emotion

Emotion is life

Music, the sound of life

Sound to communicate

Sound to project emotions

Sound experiences

Aware and sensitive

Beauty exists

Concern with beauty

Love a beautiful force

Within all

Music

Filtered through souls

cause, effect

_____

