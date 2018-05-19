Three poems in the spirit of love and jazz

THE GREEN MILL

by Victor Enns

You are amused

by my passion

for taxicabs.

Their drivers know

where we are

going.

We don’t need a map

to get to this

whiskey bar

as old as the jazz

brought up the river,

a heartbeat

of an America

that scares me

half to death.

Notes bend

around the two of us,

bring us the love

we left home

to find, now

we improvise

__________

Fried Neckbones And Home Fries ( Willie Bobo )

by Erren Kelly

I don’t need a woman

To cook and clean for me

Just a girl who mimics

A coca cola bottle

Whose hips remind me

Of congas

A woman who looks

Good coming and

Going

But if she wants to occasionally

Cook me some soul food

And tempt me with latin

Jazz

Its all good with me

__________

For the Love Of

by Aurora Lewis

Stepdad Jack gifted her with a floor model stereo hi-fi

the center piece of a sparsely furnished apartment

he built a bar with his own hands where

they sat and drank Akadama Plum Wine

accompanied by Dave Brubeck, Jimmy Smith,

Art Blakley and the Jazz Messengers, Nat Adderley

greatest of all Miles Davis, all obtained from a mail order

record club, 10 albums for a dollar then a new one

every month, she added Dinah Washington, Gloria Lynn

Nancy Wilson, and the incomparable Sarah Vaughn

permeating my space, formulating that inner

part of me lost, digging her music

Then there was Billie Holiday breaking this young

girl’s heart even before my first crush

My mother’s music became my music

resonating within, causing me to push aside

The Motown Review, Rolling Stones 12 X 5

On my 16th birthday I asked for Chico Hamilton’s

El Chico a daily repetition of Conquistadores

causing my mother to shake her head and smile

while leaving me to my special place

My first true love played the cornet

was being a jazz musician merely a coincidence

or was there an aura, a strain bringing us together

We made love on a mattress on the floor, White Port

and lemon juice, weed, Miles and Coltrane

my nourishment until he moved on

his departure my lament, still there was the jazz

Clinging to my mother’s music, my inamorato gone

as I found Solitude in Billie Holiday, desperately

longing for that Lover Man, my Love Supreme,

A daily sip of Bitches Brew

Still losing myself within the music

for the love of

______

Victor Enns reads and writes poetry and fiction. Afghanistan Confessions, poems in the voice of Canadian soldiers, was published in 2014, boy in 2012. Lucky Man (2005) was nominated for the McNally Robinson Manitoba Book of the Year award. His poems have appeared in Canadian publications and including Rattle (print) and Shot Glass Journal (online) in the U.S.

*

Erren Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet from Boston whose work has appeared in 300 publications (print and online), including Hiram Poetry Review, Mudfish, Poetry Magazine, Ceremony, Cacti Fur, Bitterzoet, Cactus Heart, Similar Peaks, Gloom Cupboard, and Poetry Salzburg.

*

Aurora M. Lewis, worked in the banking financial industry for 40 years and retired early in 2009. That same year she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies from UCLA, with honors. Her poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Persimmon Tree, and Tinderbox Poetry Journal, among others.