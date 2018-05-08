Submit your story for the 48th Jerry Jazz Musician Short Fiction Contest

Heads up to all interested short fiction writers…The deadline for submitting your story for consideration in our 48th Short Fiction Contest is May 31. Contest details are found here.

The winner of our 47th Contest was Erin Larson. Her story, “The Happy Thing of Bayou de Manque,” can be read by clicking here.

Last year, six stories/poems on Jerry Jazz Musician were nominated for the prestigious Pushcart Prize. You can view those nominations by clicking here.

Four other entrants during the contest were also published recently on Jerry Jazz Musician:

“Speakeasy,” by Matt Hayes

“Plainsong,” by Joyce Becker Lee

“Full Moon New Year,” by Debora Ewing

“Piano Hands,” by Charis Shin

_____