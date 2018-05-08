Literature » Short Fiction Contest Details

Submit your story for the 48th Jerry Jazz Musician Short Fiction Contest

Heads up to all interested short fiction writers…The deadline for submitting your story for consideration in our 48th Short Fiction Contest is May 31. Contest details are found here.

The winner of our 47th Contest was Erin Larson.  Her story, “The Happy Thing of Bayou de Manque,” can be read by clicking here

Last year, six stories/poems on Jerry Jazz Musician were nominated for the prestigious Pushcart Prize.  You can view those nominations by clicking here.

Four other entrants during the contest were also published recently on Jerry Jazz Musician:

Speakeasy,” by Matt Hayes

Plainsong,” by Joyce Becker Lee

Full Moon New Year,” by Debora Ewing

Piano Hands,” by Charis Shin

 

 

 

A sampling of other winning stories…

 

Mute,” by  Mary Jo Marcellus Wise

Playing for Tips,” by Michael Bennet

Bumps Out Then Bumps Back,” by Trudy Carpenter

The Blues Museum,” by Jay Franzel

Offkey,” by Kate Robinson

Homage,” by Kenneth Levine

Fever,” by Yvonne McBride

Mystery in C Minor,” by Bruce Golden

Maybe Marrying Margaret,” by Jocelyn Crowley

Anacostia,” by Qevin Oji

Inheritance,” by Diana Spechler

The Improvisational Distance,” by J.A. Reynolds

 

 

Ian McEwan talks about finding the confidence to write…

 