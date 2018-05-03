“Rainy Afternoon in Kigali (with the Blues)” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

RAINY AFTERNOON IN KIGALI (WITH THE BLUES)

The wind blew all afternoon,

blue my mood, moody the blues

on the box, bleak and blue when

Robert Johnson took over the airwaves;

the wind blew louder and then

Paul Butterfield’s mouth harp grew louder

and bluer than even my mood of desolation

which mirrored the sky darkening

outside my open window, rain

blowing in, thunder rumbling; then

Jerry Garcia re-inventing the guitar

blue and heartbreaking and new

and old and wild and timeless,

as are the hills of Kigali outside

drenched in downpour, lightning,

and drumming on roofs near and far;

ah blessed the weather, blessed

the blues, blessed all music of

passionate restraint which knows

the beat beat beat of hearts all through

a poverty stricken hard-working

city with a bloody history of death

seeking redemption day by day;

and the rain is raving, and so are

Wynton Marsalis and Eric Clapton

playing a wild jazzy New Orleans blues

mourning rejoicing dancing weeping–

it is all life life life, and so is the rain

reminding one and all from where

we came (that rocking cradle of Whitman’s).

When silence falls, I am at peace.

Soon the night, soon a welcoming silence.

Kigali, Rwanda, January 4, 2013