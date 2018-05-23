Jazz History Quiz #113
Gene Krupa
Before recording his most notable work (to that point) as a saxophonist in Miles Davis’ “Birth of the Cool” nonet, his initial reputation was as an arranger, including a stint in 1946 as the staff arranger in Gene Krupa’s Orchestra. He would eventually become one of the leading voices on his instrument for almost 50 years. Who is he?
Kai Winding
Gil Evans
Lee Konitz
Gerry Mulligan
J.J. Johnson
Al McKibbon
Max Roach
Sonny Stitt
