Jazz History Quiz #113

Gene Krupa

Before recording his most notable work (to that point) as a saxophonist in Miles Davis’ “Birth of the Cool” nonet, his initial reputation was as an arranger, including a stint in 1946 as the staff arranger in Gene Krupa’s Orchestra. He would eventually become one of the leading voices on his instrument for almost 50 years. Who is he?

Kai Winding

Gil Evans

Lee Konitz

Gerry Mulligan

J.J. Johnson

Al McKibbon

Max Roach

Sonny Stitt

