Although he was not considered to be a true jazz singer, along with Bing Crosby, this “Romeo of Radio”’s short-lived, early 1930’s career influenced Italian crooners like Perry Como, as well as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Herb Jeffries and Billy Eckstine. Who is he?

Rudy Vallee

Russ Columbo

Louis Prima

Mel Torme

Eddie Cantor

Johnny Desmond

Johnny Dorelli

Dick Haymes

