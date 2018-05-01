An Albert Ayler (poetic) interlude

Albert Ayler, the Cleveland-born saxophonist whose unorthodox style was inspirational to a generation of free jazz-era and contemporary musicians, is noted in four poems, by four poets

Jazz Guitar Chronicles 9

by John Stupp

Some nights

the guitar was a sledge

the notes peening off like twigs

as I chopped wood

what happened to all those lessons

the Mickey Baker instructional books

Mel Bay?

I sounded like a chainsaw

Ab

Bb

Db

Gb

it was still winter—

all my friend Bernard

could talk about was Albert Ayler

how he was a greater musician than George Szell

that made everybody mad

so Bernard wrote an article about it in the Cleveland Press

after Ayler died

and left Archie Shepp and Pharoah Sanders and all those guys alone

on Mt. Manhattan blowing their horns in the early 70’s

not Albert

his body was found in the East River

he didn’t suffer the police said

but they always say that

this was before the swells in Cleveland went nuts at the thought of George Szell

leaving

and gave the orchestra a bunch of money

each musician got a suitcase full of cash

more than Albert made his entire life

even though they played the same notes most of the time

had names that were harder to pronounce

and bruised easy

______

Through the Valley

(for Albert Ayler)

by Freddington

It begins, as always, with noise.

A clattering announcement of intent,

from the drums of Sonny Murray.

A sonic force to clear the way,

removing obstacles and distractions.

Then Albert enters,

with only a Tenor Sax,

stepping onto the tilted path,

to walk unbalanced,

through omens and visions,

dreams and disarray,

his shrieking dissonance,

creating a shelter,

a tunnel of noise,

to protect himself from harm,

from apparitions,

from ghosts and malice,

from the perils of the journey,

contained within, around and beneath,

circling through the shallows,

from spirits grasping at intruders on the path,

too far along to turn back.

Without fear, he surges ahead,

driven by determination,

straight through the challenges,

the contradictions,

the false hopes and illusions,

Emerging afterwards,

on the other side,

facing the sun,

intact and safe,

high on a mountaintop.

Free, for the moment,

from the evils of the world.

______

Truth Comes Marching In

Remembering Albert and Donald Ayler

Names like

Little Bird & Bicycle Horn

missed your tracking

Parker solos faster

backward to the future,

higher than Shaker Heights,

further than armies marching

to spiritual masterlocks

missing the Trane

to the Future Truth

marching in.

French Mayonnaise

sustained journeys

to Sweden & Denmark

where pickup players

kept standard time

while you advanced

in advance of ears

to a Primitive State

tuned to New Truth

in a key Taylor made

to play with Cecil.

As only a few had Ears,

Sense and Prescience,

like Trane & Dolphy

doubling Basses & Snares,

you were locked on a track

between Cleveland & Harlem.

So you shed your bag

of nonessentials

like the Baptist Christ

in favor of

the Ancient Spirit God.

Like a Monk hums

tunes to carry

back to the source

lessons from God

in the shapes of Jazz

to come,

swinging low

from Angels to Devils,

from High Aspiration

to the bloody street

and beyond this world.

From rubato

to no time,

from melody

to Organic Unity,

not playing

but listening,

not musicians

but Spirits

with eyes & ears

disciplined, sobbing

and rejoicing.

Like a dance alternate

called on to perform

who hasn’t yet learned

the steps,

you fumbled

to finger the horn

your brother seemed to know

by heart,

exhaling before you breathed

a single

note.

Play all you can play,

the Whole Spiritual Self,

a thousand things,

moment by moment,

escaping ghettos of mind,

screaming of Peace & Silence,

Revolt & Affirmation,

the chaos of Now,

the promise of what will be,

one long prayer

of listening.

From Jokkmokk to Cleveland,

from La Cave to The Village Gate,

riding a New Wave

not of notes

but of feelings,

marching to the Divine Rhythm

of the Old New Orleans Collective

back to the Beginning

because it’s late

getting ready for the Truth,

because it’s going to happen.

Bells are ringing

for Freedom Riders,

Voters, Summers.

Bells are ringing

for the New Schools,

new laws of Freedom.

Tongues of Bells,

Arms & Legs of Bells

marching Freedom

to the New Music

Ringing Bells.

Get ready to

mix it up like Miles,

black with a patch of white

& a Sunny Peacock

to escape the bars

of Little Rock, Birmingham & Selma.

No shutting white out

like Shepp; tho justified,

Justice demands a march

of the Unified Spirit,

so get ready.

When Truth comes marching in

will we know it?

If a mangled cry

will we hear it?

If Truth comes marching in

with Spirit Titles

but no thin dime

will we face it, or

will we pass up our turn

to change a mind,

when Truth comes marching in?

______

pomegranates (for y.o.) – David Murray at Carlos 1

by Steve Dalachinsky

you see he said I’m getting worried

we’re starting to sound alike –

yes you sound a lot like Sonny

well the song is Tenor Madness he says

& a bit like Albert

gee I wish I sounded a bit like Ayler now

oh but you’re sounding a lot more like yourself

the experimental psychology student wears a thin long sleeved black turtle neck

& she rests her elbows on the table in front of me in the front of the club

she wears a soft subtle smile & her teeth show @ a high point in the solo

her eyes are a soft natural bulge

a shake

oh the women in the house

are cheeks of fresh strawberries

bows of fine spun linen

their earlobes stretched emeralds

hidden clusters of amethyst & ruby

fresh unfolding flowers defying gravity

i miss you because i am alone

& because i miss you

there is a drumming in my soul of insecure longing & lust

of which only you can touch

without having my fear run rampant

so when i am done imagining

i imagine you – i need to solo & be soloed on

the cheeks of the women

are pale pomegranates &

poor promises

the tenor player is not himself tonite

tho sometimes he is.

_________

John Stupp’s third poetry collection Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

*

Freddington works as a shipper/receiver in Toronto, Canada, and has been a lifelong jazz fan ever since he was “corrupted” as a teenager by Charles Mingus’ “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”

*

Mark Kerstetter’s poems have appeared in or are forthcoming from Fickle Muses, Connotation Press, Evergreen Review and other journals. He is a winner of the Jerry Jazz Musician New Short Fiction Award and is the former poetry editor of Escape into Life. Please visit him at markkerstetter.com

*

Steve Dalachinsky is a New York downtown poet. He is active in the poetry, music, art, and free jazz scene. Dalachinsky’s main influences are the Beats, William Blake, The Odyssey, obsession, socio-political angst, human disappointment, music (especially Jazz), and visual art with leanings toward abstraction. Dalachinsky’s books include “A Superintendent’s Eyes” (Hozomeen Press 2000), his PEN Award Winning book The Final Nite & Other Poems: Complete Notes From A Charles Gayle Notebook 1987-2006 (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2006), a compendium of poetry written while watching saxophonist Charles Gayle perform throughout New York City in that time period, and “Logos and Language”, co-authored with pianist Matthew Shipp (RogueArt 2008) and Reaching Into The Unknown, a collaboration with French photographer Jacques Bisceglia (RogueArt 2009).

For a complete biography, visit his Wikipedia page .

__________