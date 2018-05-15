A poetic appreciation of Chris Connor — by Lawrence J. Klumas

Chris Connor, Jazz Vocalist:

An Appreciation

Take One

“Who,” you ask.

“Chris Connor,” I repeat.

“Oh, sure, right,” you say

(with little enthusiasm.)

“You have to listen, really listen,” I say.

“O.K.” (an acquiescence).

I carefully place the vinyl record

on the Rek-O-Kut turntable.

I get into her husky voice,

Her unique phrasing — my special addiction.

Her presentations’ style just for me,

I forget you (unfortunately)

during this transfixion.

You say not a word.

From Moonlight in Vermont,

To Be My All – Breathtaking.

I am immersed.

Chris finishes,

I say, into the quiet,

“See, perfect!” turning my attention

back to you.

It seemed too silent.

It was.

You were not there.

Take Two

From the platter – listening.

I cannot see her

I cannot see her face

I cannot see her mouth

I hear her

I hear her voice

I hear her timbre.

I hear her clear crisp

acoustically acrobatic

olympic quality

precision of wording;

Chris can choose

any inflection of tone,

between this note

and the next

At her discretion —

Creating the songs’

perfect grace and rhythm —

As the confident gymnast

launches flawless into the air

knowing at each critical juncture,

the right, the perfect movement

To execute her triple twist.

Just too Chris performs.

Take Three

In between searching for songs,

In between practicing lyrical alternatives,

In between agent phone calls,

In between recording sessions,

In between cocktail lounge bookings —

What do you do?

Where do you go?

Who do you see?

What do you like?

Is there another life?

Take Four

I do not hear a standard

A&R arrangement

A mimic of a past jazz recording

A faint repetition.

I hear only the new quest

as her singular voice

Searching for her interpretation

of sound and sensation,

Till it Is achieved.

Practiced, till, it is

Subtle, till it is perfect —

Then again, and again,

reviewed in her mind

Till it is right,

Till it is absolutely just

As she feels it inside,

Then pressed on the recorded track.

I shall never tire to hear

it over and over

till the track is

worn out.

*

Lawrence J. Klumas has written poetry since 1958, and continued writing for his engineering profession — but, most recently re-immersed himself into poetry with a passion. He has been published in Que sais-je, on-line at JerryJazzMusician, Diocesan Messenger . He contributes a poem weekly to the Fallbrook, CA Episcopal Church newsletter. He has a chapbook submitted for San Diego Book Awards.

He is a retired USAF officer, an engineer, a Viet Nam veteran, and a past Assoc VP Occidental College (Facilities). He has a BS In Business Administration (with a minor in Literature) from Eastern Nazarene College, and both a BS and MS in Industrial Engineering from Arizona State University.

