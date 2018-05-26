A nod to free jazz — two poems

photo by Michael Weintrob/Tri-Centric Foundation

Forces in Motion

( for Anthony Braxton )

by dan smith

Here in this place

forces are in motion.

Truth is in the notation.

Beauty in improvisation.

Forward, forward, forward

speak the drums

to our spirituality.

The ritual function of sound

spills over us.

Celebrants

restructuring the air

with each breath,

with each motion.

Each person

hearing the other

in their own space.

_____________

The Big Room

by Anggo Genorga

They let the space wide open

So everything can get inside

And be free to move around

—– F R E E —–

As all free jazz music can be.

(Dedicated to Jackie McLean)

______

photo by Casey Rearick

dan smith is the author of two chapbooks: Crooked River and The Liquid of Her Skin, the Suns of Her Eyes published by Deep Cleveland Press and Night Ballet Press respectively. He has been published in the Rhysling Anthology, Dwarf Stars, Scifaikuest, Renegade Flowers: d.a. levy in the Digital Revolution, Kaleidotrope, Zen of the Dead and Lupine Lunes published by Popcorn Press, microcosms, Red Fez, Hedgerow: A Journal of Small Poems and Failed Haiku to name a few.

*

Anggo Genorga is from the Philippines and works as a manager of a local band called Wonder Woman’s Electric Bra. Recent writings can be found at Horror Sleaze Trash, Devote, Duane’s Poetree, Outlaw Poetry Network, Paper And Ink Zine, Red Flag Poetry, In Between Hangovers, Dubai Poetics, The Odd Magazine and Walking Is Still Honest Poetry Press. Also at Empty Mirror, Mad Swirl, Guide To Kulchur Creative Journal, Silver Birch Press Bukowski Anthology and Verses Typhoon Yolanda, a book for benefit published by Meritage Press and the now defunct The Screech Owl and Dead Snakes.

_____