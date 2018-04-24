“Jazz Guitar Chronicles 7” — a poem by John Stupp

Jazz Guitar Chronicles 7

It doesn’t help

that my guitar starts complaining

ok

a 1935 Epiphone Broadway

probably had owners who were better players before me

sure

and probably was in show business

when there was such a business

and probably traveled the world with Sinatra and his handsome pals

and crowds of skinny women

but

let’s try to make the best of it ok

you’re in Pittsburgh now

I won’t stick a cord in your back

if you cooperate with your intonation and yes

I will get you a new fret job

and

I didn’t know how you felt about

Sweet Georgia Brown

in A flat

but here’s the thing

if I stand you in the corner it’s for your own good

I will play The Things We Did Last Summer

soon enough

when the skies go silent and the thunder stops

I promise

I promise

until death do us part

is that what you want to hear Sugar Lips?

Baby? Kitten?

__________

John Stupp’s third poetry collection Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.