“Homage (to Joe Albany)” — a poem by Anggo Genorga

Homage (to Joe Albany)
And a daughter is not enough or a son
or be a couple with someone who would stick thru all the shit
or the idea of a family
and god or the belief to a higher being is not enough.
The cheap girls and empty sex are always there but never enough,
at least not the salvation you’ve been dreaming about;
same with the hangers on, with the groupies
even friends and lovers and ex-lovers
and lovers entwined between promises and lies
and death for all its horror is not enough
and so you romanticize
and life is just a page in a book, just another chapter
and time never fails to find a way for us to lose it
and the music, shit, man even the music is never enough
and all it did was saved you a couple of times ———–
Bring on, bring on the rallying horses; the poison will always be there for you anyway
so play, play that soulful music of your piano.
_____