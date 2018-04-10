“Homage (to Joe Albany)” — a poem by Anggo Genorga

Homage (to Joe Albany)

And a daughter is not enough or a son

or be a couple with someone who would stick thru all the shit

or the idea of a family

and god or the belief to a higher being is not enough.

The cheap girls and empty sex are always there but never enough,

at least not the salvation you’ve been dreaming about;

same with the hangers on, with the groupies

even friends and lovers and ex-lovers

and lovers entwined between promises and lies

and death for all its horror is not enough

and so you romanticize

and life is just a page in a book, just another chapter

and time never fails to find a way for us to lose it

and the music, shit, man even the music is never enough

and all it did was saved you a couple of times ———–

Bring on, bring on the rallying horses; the poison will always be there for you anyway

so play, play that soulful music of your piano.

_____

Anggo Genorga is from the Philippines and works as a manager of a local band called Wonder Woman’s Electric Bra. Recent writings can be found at Horror Sleaze Trash, Devote, Duane’s Poetree, Outlaw Poetry Network, Paper And Ink Zine, Red Flag Poetry, In Between Hangovers, Dubai Poetics, The Odd Magazine and Walking Is Still Honest Poetry Press. Also at Empty Mirror, Mad Swirl, Guide To Kulchur Creative Journal, Silver Birch Press Bukowski Anthology and Verses Typhoon Yolanda, a book for benefit published by Meritage Press and the now defunct The Screech Owl and Dead Snakes.

