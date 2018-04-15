Literature » Poetry

“His Sound is Sacred” — a poem by Michael L. Newell



 

 

painting by Rudy Gutierrez

 

 
 
HIS SOUND IS SACRED
 
he blows a mighty sound
     lifts every roof within hearing skyward
     lilts and sets every foot dancing
           mourns and a sea of tears flows
           raves and all rise in righteous anger
           joy prayer hope despair 
 
                   whispers and elicits tears
 
                  he speaks through a horn of plenty
                       that touches all that is human
                       unleashes all for which we yearn
                       a titan his horn defines all we
                       might be   etches aspiration in sound
 
he is Big John the one and only
            Trane coming down the tracks of sound
                        on fire high low and in between
 
            Coltrane
            John Coltrane
            
            with a sound supreme
 
 
 
_____
 
 
 
 
 
Michael L. Newell, an expatriate English/Theatre teacher for twenty years, retired to the south-central Oregon coast in 2014.  Among his published works are Traveling without Compass or Map (Bellowing Ark Press, 2006), A Long Time Traveling (Four-Sep Publications, 2004), Seeking Shelter (Four-Sep Publications, 2004), and A Stranger to the Land (Garden Street Press, 1997).  He has loved jazz for over fifty years.
 
 
 
 
 

 