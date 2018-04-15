“His Sound is Sacred” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

painting by Rudy Gutierrez

HIS SOUND IS SACRED

he blows a mighty sound

lifts every roof within hearing skyward

lilts and sets every foot dancing

mourns and a sea of tears flows

raves and all rise in righteous anger

joy prayer hope despair

whispers and elicits tears

he speaks through a horn of plenty

that touches all that is human

unleashes all for which we yearn

a titan his horn defines all we

might be etches aspiration in sound

he is Big John the one and only

Trane coming down the tracks of sound

on fire high low and in between

Coltrane

John Coltrane

with a sound supreme

_____

Michael L. Newell, an expatriate English/Theatre teacher for twenty years, retired to the south-central Oregon coast in 2014. Among his published works are Traveling without Compass or Map (Bellowing Ark Press, 2006), A Long Time Traveling (Four-Sep Publications, 2004), Seeking Shelter (Four-Sep Publications, 2004), and A Stranger to the Land (Garden Street Press, 1997). He has loved jazz for over fifty years.