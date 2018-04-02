“Bicycled Dusks Garaged” — a poem by dan smith

Clyde McPhatter

Bicycled Dusks Garaged

( for C.F. forever teenage angel muse )

Snow & Ridge our rock n roll Mecca.

The Tastee Shoppe jukebox our holy of holies

best for miles around was our Kaaba

where Elmore James’s Dust My Broom

sent shock waves through my hormone addled brain

& Night Train by Rusty Bryant & his Carolyn Club orchestra

was a bump & grind fantasy of rockin’ & rollin’ ecstasy.

Tastee Shoppe of slicked hair angels with d.a.’s and New Yorkers

combed just right, collars turned up, pants pegged to pachuco

perfection & cig packs rolled up on shoulders with fingers

snappin’ to the sounds.

Outcasts without club jackets we danced fast & loose

practicing a rhythm method dirty boogie catechism

with hot chicks their sweaters filled with the Ooh Poo Pa Doo

undoing of worshipful desire.

Even before that was Gee by the Crows & a copper colored velvet

front pullover shirt purchased on Prospect along with flip top

tongue on top shoes & hurrying home to Alan Freed wailing hipster

radio god opening doors to the Moondog House & another world

& picking up WLAC at night to hear the rollicking piano of the Fat Man,

Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Etta James, Lavern Baker & Bill

” Hossman ” Allen advertising baby chicks by the gross & Royal Crown

Hairdressing & later on locally the Crazyman show where the cats

& kittens would drive by the station and he would talk to them

something like this: this Little Walter tune is going out to Duke

& Ronnie & all the guys & gals at 79th & Hough from the Duker

in his purple & gold short.

The rhythm & blues lost in hot afternoons around Evergreen Lake

with Big Jay McNeeley blowing suburban wistful madonnaesque

beauty into spaced out aspirin & coke hot wired kisses

our bicycled dusks garaged black slacked love unanswered grew.

Said lake where I told my friends I wanted to marry a Negro Buddhist

& they didn’t dig it being pre-Subterraneans & it was just my way

of saying I wanted to dig deeper which I do later getting past Elvis’s

Teddy Bear & Jailhouse Rock in the Gray Ghost where finally drunk

enough I got past the smell of pizza to scarf down about four pieces.

Driving around with open containers diggin’ on Rumble picking up

beer at a little store just across Brookpark that I believe would have sold

to a five year old if he could carry it out & there were the basement

dance parties swayin’ to Shake A Hand by Faye Adams & Shake Rattle

& Roll by Big Joe Turner & there were Gil Bernal & Vido Musso blowin’

their brains out & Heart of Stone by the Charms, Since I Met You, Baby by Ivory Joe Hunter & Riot In Cell Block # 9 by the Robins & Arnett Cobb wailing on Flying Home Mambo all on the little record player

( not cheap ) my father got for Sidney Bechet’s Wrap Your Troubles

In Dreams & In The Mood by Glenn Miller

which was really Tar Paper Stomp by Wingy Manone and Presley

covered That’s All Right Mama while Arthur Crudup ( I learned much later ) began sweet potato farming. Sock hopping in the basement

it was easy to forget jazz listening to Sloppy Drunk by Jimmy Rogers & His Rockin’ Four, the amazing lyric antics of Chuck Berry doing Maybellene & with Big Joe Turner we could look at the girls and tell

they weren’t children no more & holding an Earth Angel in your arms

while Johnny Ace sang Pledging My Love was a little slice of the divine

& we would go to Beardens whose jukebox had Clyde McPhatter

singing Honey Love where we drank milkshakes on me as I had paper

route, man, I must have tithed half my earnings to the First Church

of Rock n Roll Sanctified.

Some of the pastors were Bill ” the hit maker ” Randle who gave us the first taste of world beat with Skokiaan by the Bulawayo Sweet Rhythms

Band & Joe Finan who would play a record ten times in a row & there was Bebopalula by Gene Vincent ” she’s the woman at the store, she’s the one who gives you more, more, more ” which is pretty much what we were lookin’ for along with the pride of Bell Gardens, CA. Eddie Cochran’s

Summertime Blues & tunes like Love Is Strange & Who Wears Short Shorts & Framed by the Coasters but it all started to slip away when a

car wreck song came true with the girls all dressed in black & someone got blackjacked at a school dance & a hundred guys gathered at Snow & Ridge for a rumored rumble with the guys from Murray Hill & Mad Daddy ( Pete Myers ) parachuting into Lake Erie & who was later to blow his brains out for real & guys goin’ to the joint, to college & the Marine Corps.

Some got religion, some became drunks & some like me just got older & into Cannonball, Nancy Wilson, Sarah Vaughn, Les McCann, Milt Jackson, Cal Tjader, Dizzy and Miles but although the funeral was long ago the ghosts are still boppin’ & a hoppin’ & I still return to the sacraments those sacred & profane times for a little taste, ya know,

the bread & wine of that old time religion of the Evergreen Lake angels.

This poem originally appeared on The Poets Haven podcast titled “One for the Chicken Suit Man” in the Spring of 2012.

photo by Casey Rearick

dan smith is the author of two chapbooks: Crooked River and The Liquid of Her Skin, the Suns of Her Eyes published by Deep Cleveland Press and Night Ballet Press respectively. He has been published in the Rhysling Anthology, Dwarf Stars, Scifaikuest, Renegade Flowers: d.a. levy in the Digital Revolution, Kaleidotrope, Zen of the Dead and Lupine Lunes published by Popcorn Press, microcosms, Red Fez, Hedgerow: A Journal of Small Poems and Failed Haiku to name a few.