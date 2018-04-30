Art A cartoon by Bruce Eric Kaplan

(This cartoon by Bruce Eric Kaplan was originally published in The New Yorker on April 20, 1992)

_____

Bruce Eric Kaplan, also known as BEK, is an American artist whose trademark single-panel cartoons, known for their ironic humor, frequently appear in The New Yorker. He is also the author of seven books for adults and three books for children. A screenwriter and producer, Kaplan has worked on Seinfeld and HBO’s Six Feet Under. He is currently a writer and executive producer for HBO’s Girls. Visit his website by clicking here