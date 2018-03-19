“The Boy Who Plays” — a poem by Gannon Daniels

THE BOY WHO PLAYS

At the piano

his two hands pump fingers

wide in unison

one hand does one thing

the other another

his eyes fixed on the sheet

music sheathed in plastic

bound in a binder, flipped

over quickly with a sweep

of his right simultaneously

the left does a trill

and jumps an octave

then another to end—

(furious applause)

When he begins another song

a song he does not know yet

there is banging

the keys beneath the fists

scream at him

together five times;

a row of staccato chaos

I call it the bridge

of frustration

Which always leads to

improvisation

the jazz portion of his practice

Ignoring the pages’ directions

he addresses the new

keys, new chords

deft wrangling of what

he has come to know

I remember the big upright

piano in our basement

lessons with ex-nuns

who were finally forbidden

to wrap knuckles if you failed

Like my son I fiddled around

avoided the written notes

but unlike him, I didn’t go back

to the page, unlike him I didn’t

practice, the scale study didn’t transform me

it only bored me—

But he seems to know

that life is better when

you make the melody

and all things come together

in the crescendo

He’s singing now and plunking

out a tune

we sing in the car

His ear leans in to replicate

someone else’s creation

I eavesdrop on his effectuer

pretending we are the same

but we are not

He has an audience

He will

see this through—me

I will live

vicariously through

the boy who plays

_____

Gannon Daniels is an adjunct English instructor at Glendale College and La Mission College. Her poetry has been published in several journals over the years; including RATTLE, Cimarron Review, Sanskrit , and Drunk Monkeys. She hopes to publish her second book of poems in 2018. Her first book is entitled The Occupying Water.